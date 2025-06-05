FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 65-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle on Cape Cod Wednesday, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

At around 1:27 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash on West Falmouth Highway (Route 28), just south of Braeside Road, police said in a statement.

Officers found motorcyclist Kenneth Lavache, of Hudson, with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. He was taken to Falmouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.

Investigators determined the vehicle had pulled out onto the highway without yielding to the motorcycle, resulting in the crash, officials said.

The Massachusetts State Police took over the investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)