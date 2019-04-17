65-year-old woman bashes half-naked, 300-pound attacker with baseball bat

A 65-year-old woman used a baseball bat to smack a half-naked, 300-pound man who she says was trying to break into her car in Florida on Sunday morning.

Clarese Gainey, of Gainsville, says the would-be attacker is lucky that she was only wielding a bat at the time of the incident.

Gainey says it was early in the morning when she heard a noise, looked outside, and spotted a massive man pulling on her car door handle while dressed in only his boxers.

“I grabbed my bat and I braced myself,” she told WGFL-TV. “I braced myself and I eased the door open.”

As she opened the door, Gainey says 5-foot-6, 300-pound Antonio Mosely charged at her.

Little did Mosely know, Gainey played softball in high school and knew how to swing an aluminum bat.

“I took that bat and hit him upside the head,” Gainey explained.

Police say Mosely then ran to a nearby mobile home park, leaving behind his jeans, shirt and a sock.

“He was in his drawers. He didn’t have no shoes on, no shirt or nothing,” Gainey said.

Police say a K9 unit tracked Mosely down inside a mobile home with new pants on and cocaine in his pocket. Officers then brought him back to Gainey so she could identify him.

“I said, that’s him right there,” Gainey told the police.

Mosely was booked in the Alachua County Jail on two charges of burglary and drug possession.

“He better be glad I didn’t have a gun because I would have shot him,” Gainey said.

