BOSTON (WHDH) - Three winning lottery tickets with six-figure prizes were sold in Massachusetts on Monday.

A $650,000 prize was won on a “$4,000,000 Spectacular” ticket sold at Central Convenience in Somerville, the lottery said.

One $100,000 prize was won on a “$100,000 Winter Winnings” ticket sold at Circle K in Middleboro and a second $100,000 prize was won on a Mass Cash ticket sold at Flamingo Market in Attleboro.

Two unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prizes won in drawings last year are also nearing expiration, officials announced Monday.

