66 endangered turtles rescued from waters off Cape Cod recovering at NE Aquarium

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Staff at the New England Aquarium are providing life-saving care to endangered turtles that have become stranded on Cape Cod beaches, the Aquarium said.

Sixty-six cold-stunned turtles have been treated at the Aquarium’s sea turtle hospital in Quincy this season. More than 40 of those turtles were rescued over the course of two days.

“The turtles are treated for a variety of life-threatening medical conditions that are a result of weeks of hypothermia and the inability to feed,” the Aquarium said in a statement. “More turtles are expected in the coming days and weeks.”

Once the turtles are stabilized, staff will have them transferred to secondary rehabilitation facilities along the East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico to free up space for new arrivals, the Aquarium said.

