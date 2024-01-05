A 66-year-old man who was reported missing after he failed to return from a doctor’s appointment in Boston has been located.

Massachusetts State Police say a Silver Alert for Mark Rothwell was canceled after authorities were able to locate him on Friday.

Rothwell had reportedly last been seen Thursday morning after being transported from Everett to Jamaica Plain for a doctor’s appointment.

No additional details were released.

Originally posted on Friday, Jan. 5 at 1:56 p.m.

State and local police are asking for the public’s help as they work to find a 66-year-old man who never returned to Everett after being taken to a doctor’s appointment in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police said Mark Rothwell was last seen around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, when he was brought from a medical facility in Everett to a doctor’s office in Jamaica Plain. According to state police, Rothwell did not return on the transportation that was arranged to bring him back.

According to Everett police, Rothwell’s appointment was at the VA in Jamaica Plain, and that Boston police and VA Boston Police were also working to locate him.

Police described him as having a thin build and a height of about 5’7″, as well as blue eyes and grey hair. He was also believed to be wearing a white jacket and blue jeans the last time he was seen.

State police said Rothwell suffers from cognitive impairments, and noted that he is familiar with the Jamaica Plain area and previously lived in Brockton.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Everett Police Department at 617-389-2120 or Detective Anthony Cruciotti at anthony.cruciotti@cityofeverett.org or 617-777-8387.