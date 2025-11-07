DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to the scene of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of Harris and High Streets in Dedham.

Report of the incident was received by police just after 5 a.m.

The male victim was transported to a hospital in Boston with what were believed to be serious injuries.

