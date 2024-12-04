MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 67-year-old man rescued from a Middleboro house fire Monday has died, fire officials announced Wednesday.

Nathaniel Williams, of Middleboro, died at Rhode Island Hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries in the fire, according to a joint statement from Middleboro Fire Chief Owen Thompson, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

On Monday, at around 9:15 p.m., fire crews responded to a two-story home at 6 Locust St. for a report of a fire, officials said. When first responders arrived, they found the first floor fully engulfed in flames, the statement said.

Neighbors told firefighters they believed Williams was still inside the home, officials said. Crews found him near a side entrance of the house, firefighters said.

Crews pulled Williams out of the home and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died, the statement said.

“On behalf of the entire Middleborough Fire Department, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Thompson said in the statement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

