HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 68-year-old man was struck and killed in a crash in Haverhill Tuesday night.

According to officials, just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, a pedestrian was struck on River Street near Hunter Avenue in Haverhill.

He was taken to Merrimack Health Lawrence Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say the driver of the car, a Volvo XC99, was taken to the hospital along with an infant passenger.

During the crash, the Volvo was struck by a pickup truck and then collided with a third car, officials said.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)