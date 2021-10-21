ROCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 69-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after police say she struck a jogger with her car before leaving him seriously injured in the roadway in Rochester, New Hampshire earlier this month.

Matthew Lefebvre, 36, of Rochester, was jogging on North Main Street just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 11 when a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Joyce Howard, of Rochester, struck Lefebvre as she pulled off McDuffee Street and onto North Main Street, according to Rochester police.

Lefebvre had reportedly been wearing a headlamp with front and rear strobes at the time of the incident.

Howard fled the scene after hitting Lefebvre, leaving him seriously injured and alone in the roadway until he was noticed by other travelers in the area.

An investigation led to the arrest of Howard, who is facing a conduct after an incident charge.

She was released on personal recognizance and is slated to be arraigned at a later date in Stafford County Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)