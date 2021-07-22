MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Seven pople were arrested after officers investigating the alleged sale of fentanyl and crack cocaine following a shots fired incident in Manchester, New Hampshire earlier this month executed a search warrant at a city address, officials said.

Officers investigating a July 16 shooting on Hanover Street executed a search warrant Wednesday at 332 Hanover St. and made seven arrests after finding evidence of narcotics distribution, more than $6,000 in cash, 13 grams of crack cocaine, and 10.4 grams of fentanyl, according to Manchester, New Hampshire police.

Arrested were:

Rafael Pamphile, 34, on charges of felony criminal threatening, reckless conduct, and being an armed career criminal.

Manuel Jones, 24, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.

Amy Potter, 33, on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, and a warrant for failure to appear.

Wayne Bello, 45, on an electronic bench warrant.

Jennifer Sennott, 23, on an electronic bench warrant.

Shabon Calvert, 37, on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.

Abygail Medugno, 29, on a charge of resisting arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

