7 arrested after pro-life, pro-choice protesters clash on Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested seven people Sunday after pro-life and pro-choice protesters clashed on the Common.

Boston police officers say extra officers were called in after a small, annual pro-life rally grew to a large protest between activists on both sides of the issue.

Witnesses say that encounters between the two groups were mostly verbal but Boston police say there were a few confrontations that escalated to physical violence.

There were no serious injuries.

The dueling demonstrations were held as a wave of historically restrictive state abortion laws went into effect to challenge the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Alabama, Missouri, and Georgia recently passed fetal heartbeat bills, triggering nationwide protests.

