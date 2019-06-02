7 arrested at Boston abortion protest

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police say seven people have been arrested at a rally calling for an end to abortion.

Boston police officers say they were called to the scene on Boston Common Sunday after a small pro-life rally grew to a large protest between pro-life and pro-choice activists.

No additional information was immediately available

