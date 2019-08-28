METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven purebred collies seized from a “cramped and overcrowded” property in Maine have arrived in Massachusetts in search of their forever homes, officials said.

Authorities removed the dogs, along with more than 100 other animals, including cats, chickens and horses, from the property in Solon, Maine on July 23rd, according to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA).

The animals were sent to about 13 animal welfare organizations who are working to get them adopted.

The MSPCA took in seven female collies, who range in age from 1 to 10 years old, on Aug. 22.

The heavily matted dogs suffered from urine scalding, the MSPCA reported.

Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs for the MSPCA-Angell, says they kept the pups quarantined for 48 hours as they performed health and behavior checks.

“We’ve been addressing some minor health concerns, but the dogs have really started to relax in our care and have signaled that they’re ready to be terrific companions,” he said.

Four of the dogs are up for adoption at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, while the remaining three are available at the MSPCA-Cape Cod in Centerville.

