7 crew members spending Thanksgiving holiday on International Space Station

Seven crew members aboard the International Space Station are celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday.

A few of the crew members took to social media to wish everyone a good holiday and to share what they will be eating for their Thanksgiving meal.

Smoked turkey, mashed potatoes and green beans are some of the traditional meals that will be consumed in space, according to Expedition 84 engineer Mike Hopkins.

Crew members also planned on watching some football and contacting family members during the day.

