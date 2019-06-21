7 dead, 2 injured in ‘devastating’ NH crash between pickup, motorcycles

RANDOLPH, N.H. (WHDH) - Seven people were killed and two others were injured when a pickup truck and a group of motorcyclists crashed in Randolph, New Hampshire on Friday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 2 around 6:30 p.m. determined that a 2016 Dodge 2500 traveling westbound hit a group of motorcyclists who were traveling in the opposite direction, according to state police.

The names of the seven people killed have not been released.

Two others were taken to the hospital, one of whom was later airlifted to Maine Medical Center.

Jerry Hamanne, who owns a bed and breakfast near the scene of the accident, said the scene was “devastating.”

“There were motorcycles all over the highway, devastating. People were screaming, and yelling and crying. I saw five motorcycles on the ground that got wiped out by a truck pulling a trailer.” Hamanne said. “There was an explosion, the truck caught on fire.”

Hamanne said it appears the fire was sparked by a damaged gas tank.

“There were people all over the ground. Motorcycle parts everywhere, and everyone is running from their cars with blankets because the traffic was stopped on this two-lane highway,” he said. “People were all coming together to help out.”

Hamanne said the motorcyclists were in the area for an annual weekend trip from Massachusetts.

“You were totally in awe,” he said. “Devastating because of the fire, people screaming, you didn’t know which person to go and help first.”

Members of the New Hampshire State Police Collision, Analysis, and Reconstruction Unit are on scene and are investigating.

Route 2 remains closed to all traffic just east of Valley Road and is expected to remain closed overnight.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

