7 displaced after 2-alarm fire breaks out at a home in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Seven people were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Roxbury on Sunday morning, officials said.

Fire crews responding to a building fire on Humboldt Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. found flames coming from the rear of the building and ordered a second alarm, fire officials said.

All residents were able to safely evacuate the building, according to officials.

Five adults and two children were displaced and damages are estimated at $500,000, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

Heavy fire knocked down. Companies used multiple ladders to gain access to control the fire . Major overhauling being done. pic.twitter.com/GbPXKMo212 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 23, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)