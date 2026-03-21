RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out in a home in Randolph on Friday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Gloria Road around 10:15 p.m. found heavy fire coming from the attached garage of a single-family home, with flames extending up the side of the house, according to the Randolph Fire Department.

One resident was home at the time and was able to safely evacuate prior to crews arriving after being alerted by working smoke detectors. There were no reported injuries.

The fire caused significant damage to the home, extending from the garage into the basement, first floor and attic. A vehicle in the driveway was destroyed, and two vehicles at a neighboring property sustained heat damage.

Seven residents were displaced as a result of the fire. The residents are seeking their own temporary housing.

“This fire started from improperly discarded smoking materials and spread quickly from the garage into the home,” said Randolph Fire Chief of Operations Paul Frew. “Smoking materials should always be fully extinguished in a proper container, and never discarded in a garage or near combustible materials. Working smoke detectors made a critical difference by alerting the resident in time to get out safely, as fires in attached garages can spread rapidly. Our crews did a great job making an aggressive attack to contain the fire and limit damage.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)