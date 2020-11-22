7 displaced after fire rips through Allston apartment building

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people were forced out of their home early Sunday after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Allston, officials said.

Crews responding to a fire on Hooker Street just before 2 a.m. found a heavy fire coming from the large apartment building, according to fire officials.

The fire was extinguished but those residents are now displaced.

Approximately $100.000 in damages were reported from the fire.

No one was hurt.

 

