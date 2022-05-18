WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Rescuers rushed to save seven dolphins stranded in Wellfleet.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare responded to the scene around 8 a.m. and placed the dolphins on mats so they could be transferred to their one-of-a-kind mobile dolphin rescue clinic.

“The first course of action when we arrived was to coordinate how best to access the dolphins and get our equipment out to their challenging location,” said Animal Rescue Officer Misty Niemeyer. “The dolphins appeared alert and in good health, but the day was sure to be sunny and warm and we needed to move quickly.”

They were taken to the deeper waters off of Provincetown to be released. All are said to be doing well.

Wellfleet is considered to be a global stranding hotspot due to its hook shape within the hook of the Cape Cod shoreline.

