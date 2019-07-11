(WHDH) — Convenience store giant 7-Eleven turned 92 on Thursday and is giving away free Slurpees to help celebrate the occasion.
Participating locations will be giving away small Slurpees from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Those with the 7Rewards app will be able to scan their free Slurpee to get a coupon for an additional free Slurpee of any size to be used between Friday and August 12.
