(WHDH) — Convenience store giant 7-Eleven turned 92 on Thursday and is giving away free Slurpees to help celebrate the occasion.

Participating locations will be giving away small Slurpees from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those with the 7Rewards app will be able to scan their free Slurpee to get a coupon for an additional free Slurpee of any size to be used between Friday and August 12.

Happy 7-Eleven Day, Slurpeeps! Follow your tongue heart and come get a free small Slurpee, today only! 11am to 7pm. #slurplife #7ElevenDayhttps://t.co/oSwVQgcLJk pic.twitter.com/JSemYrABDb — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) July 11, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)