7-Eleven giving away free Slurpees on Wednesday

(WHDH) — Convenience store giant 7-Eleven turns 91 on Wednesday and it is giving away free Slurpee drinks to help celebrate the occasion.

Participating U.S. stores will give away free small Slurpee drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7-Eleven said in a press release.

“Free Slurpee day may be the most anticipated day of the year for millions of 7‑Eleven customers and new customers alike,” said Raj Kapoor, 7‑Eleven senior vice president for fresh food and proprietary beverages.

The featured Slurpee flavor right now is Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries.

The company expects to give away about 9 million Slurprees this year.

