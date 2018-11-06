(WHDH) — The world’s largest convenience store is trying to be more convenient.

7-Eleven will test a self-checkout feature at 14 stores in Dallas starting Wednesday.

The scan-and-pay option through the 7-Eleven mobile app allows customers to ring up Slurpees and snacks on their smartphones without having to wait in line.

The company plans to expand scan-and-pay to more United States stores next year.

The test comes as big retailers, including Walmart, Target and Dollar General, experiment with different ways to make checking out easier for shoppers in stores through apps.

