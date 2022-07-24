HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Those gathering to watch Colonials battle the British at Saturday’s reenactment of the Battle of Bunker Hill found themselves battling an even more powerful opponent.



The sun.

According to officials, seven individuals had to be treated for symptoms of heat exhaustion outside of the event at the American Heritage Museum in Hudson.

Officials also said that two other injuries were reported. One was hit in the head with a stage rifle, while another was hurt after taking a fall.

