7 firefighters, 2 residents hospitalized after massive 9-alarm Dorchester blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Seven firefighters and two residents were taken to the hospital after a raging, 9-alarm blaze raced through a vacant building and spread to several other structures in Dorchester on Saturday.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire at a vacant building on Old Morton Street around 4:45 p.m. found heavy smoke and flames that quickly spread to seven different buildings, fire officials said.

Seven firefighters and two civilians were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Six other people were evaluated at the scene but declined further treatment.

Scott Eisen, who lives near the fire, recalled the terrifying scene.

“Fully involved on the second, it’s two houses together there the house that was up,” he said. “As I ran around there was a boom, probably a gas explosion it sounded like, and that’s when we got everything out of there.”

Eisen, his wife, and their pets were able to get out of their home safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Heavy fire on a building on OldMorton St Dor . There are multiple exposures buildings on fire. This is now a 6 alarm pic.twitter.com/REjPR9xWhJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 15, 2019

