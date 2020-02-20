7 flavors of Cheesecake Factory ice cream will soon be available in grocery stores nationwide

(WHDH) — Cheesecake Factory fanatics, rejoice!

The popular restaurant chain has announced a new lineup of ice cream flavors that will soon be available in grocery stores across the United States.

“Cheesecake lovers no longer need to choose between a slice and a scoop,” the restaurant wrote on its website. “Now you can have both in one delicious dessert!”

Real cheesecake ingredients are incorporated right into the ice cream mix, according to the chain.

The flavors include birthday cake, chocolate, cookies and cream, key lime, original, salted caramel, and strawberry.

The ice cream is expected to hit store shelves by April.

