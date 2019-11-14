7 German shepherds diagnosed with life-altering disease in need of support, ARLNH says

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League in New Hampshire is asking for help to save a litter of dogs.

The league received seven German shepherds in September each diagnosed with a life-altering disease that prevents them from walking normally.

Now, those caretakers are asking for donations so that they can ensure these pup live a pain-free life.

“Donations are what is really what is going to move the process along because we cannot take on the financial burden ourselves so we’re looking to the community for support,” Naomi Stevens, Director of the ARLNH said.

