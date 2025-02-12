KITTERY, Maine (WHDH) — Seven people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a suspected carbon monoxide incident at a daycare in Kittery, Maine, officals said.

Crews responding to a possible carbon monoxide incident on Route 236 around 3 p.m. found seven people who had to be taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement issued by the town.

There were 27 children and 10 staff in the building at the time of the call.

No additional information was immediately available.

