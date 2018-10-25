7 hospitalized after crash involving MBTA bus in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Seven people were hospitalized after a driver ran a red light and slammed into an MBTA bus in Dorchester early Thursday morning, according to transit police.

The crash at the intersection of Columbia Road and Dudley Street around 7 a.m. resulted in seven people being taken to the hospital, Boston EMS said.

Transit police say the driver of the car was ticketed.

Crews have cleared the scene and traffic is expected to resume as normal.

