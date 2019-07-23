7 hospitalized after special needs van overturns in North Reading

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people, including six students, were taken to the hospital after a special needs van rolled over in North Reading on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash at the intersection of Park and Central streets about 10:30 a.m. found a white van resting on its roof in a culvert.

The van driver and six students were taken to Lahey Medical Center in Burlington with minor injuries.

7’s Steve Cooper reports the van rolled over a guardrail on Route 62 and landed in a tunnel that carries water to the Ipswich River.

Many of the victims were able to climb out of the wrecked van before emergency officials arrived at the scene.

Video from the scene showed a ladder leading down to the overturned van.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

7 people in special needs van hospitalized in North Reading after van rolls into a culvert #7news pic.twitter.com/9AY1ub0MKT — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 23, 2019

