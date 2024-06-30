BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people were rushed to the hospital after a deck collapsed in Marstons Mills on Saturday night.

Crews responding to the collapse around 8:50 p.m. on Mountain Ash Road found seven people who needed to be taken to the hospital, according to the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department.

All of those injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

