BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people were rushed to the hospital after a deck collapsed in Marstons Mills on Saturday night.

Crews responding to the collapse around 8:50 p.m. on Mountain Ash Road found seven people who needed to be taken to the hospital, according to the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department.

All of those injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

