Marco Quedevez and his family no longer feel safe in their Milford home.

Thieves busted through their back gate and took off with three dirt bikes, worth more than 30 thousand dollars!

“Less than a minute, everything disappeared,” said Marco.

But not before their getaway was caught on camera.

Surveillance video helped police identify the suspects, but so far, no arrests have been made.

“It appears to be a ring,” said Lieutenant Kevin O’Loughlin of Milford Police. “We’re putting our attention on one suspect specifically. They do appear to be tied to other dirt bike larcenies across the state.”

In Lunenburg, four of David Seikel’s dirt bikes were taken from his shed.

“I came over to unlock the shed… and the lock was gone,” said David. “There was nothing but the little triangle stands that hold up the bikes sitting on the floor.”

Both of these robberies tie back to Worcester. That’s where three of the stolen bikes were spotted.

“I feel like this isn’t just some kids in the neighborhood stealing bikes,” said David. “No, this is an organized deal. These people, unfortunately I hate to say it, but [they’re] smart. They know what they’re doing.”

Police we spoke with say these thefts are on the rise and thieves are getting bolder.

Sometimes they’re following riders home from trails to find out where their bikes are stored.

Other times, they’re tracking people on social media.

The robbers may have found all the information they needed about David and Marco on Facebook.

“They get your name, they run through a people finder app, they get an address or previous address, something like that, and they’re able to follow you home,” said O’Loughlin.

Bikes are hard to track and easy to sell, and New England winters make them easy targets.

“They store them out in their shed, they store them out in their garage… They know the bikes aren’t moving, so all they have to do is wait for you to move,” said O’Loughlin. “That makes it easier.”

To make things tougher on crooks, don’t post images of your bikes on public groups, invest in security cameras that record around the clock, and install a door alert system where your bikes are stored.

“It’s literally two pieces of plastic that might sit on your shed door,” said O’Loughlin. “Once one sensor opens, it’s going to send you an alert that your shed door is open.”

David and Marco don’t think they’ll ever get all of their bikes back, but they hope whoever took them will be brought to justice.

