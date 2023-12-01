The holiday shopping season is in full swing and so is the season for scammers trying to take your money.

In tonight’s 7 Investigates, Samantha Kummerer spoke with a former scammer about how the thieves work so you don’t become a victim.

“My first year in the university was kind of tough,” said Chris Maxwell. “So I needed to make money for myself. You know, my parents really were not making enough money.”

Maxwell is a former scammer who spoke to us from his home in Nigeria.

“It’s difficult for me to get clothes, for myself to eat,” he said.

At least 65 percent of Nigerians live in poverty.

To make money, Chris learned to scam women who were looking for love. He followed a 39-page guide to find his victims.

But he has since changed his life, going from criminal to consultant for the website Social Catfish to check if profiles or products are real or fake.

“I felt so pitiful,” he said.

This holiday season, he’s using his expertise to warn shoppers.

“This time of the year, it’s a very good time for scammers to make money,” Maxwell said.

A third of Americans have been a victim of a holiday scam, according to a recent survey, with one out of every four losing over $1,000.

When shopping online, be on the lookout for knock-off websites.

“The scammer has his own website,” Maxwell said. “It’s going to look like a real one. It’s going to look like Amazon.”

“When you purchase products, you make a payment, then you’re not going to receive the product,” he continued. “You’re never going to receive your package.”

When shopping online, make sure the web address of the store is spelled correctly and never pay extra once you think the item has been shipped

“There is a shipment scam where they tell you you are expecting a shipment and you have to pay for clearance,” Maxwell said.

So, never follow an email link about shipping problems. Instead, log on to official sites like UPS, FedEx or USPS and enter your tracking number manually to check on your packages.

“This time of the year, they do everything they can because money’s gonna go in, money’s gonna come out,” Maxwell said. “Every single opportunity, any mistake you make, they’re gonna take your money.”

Maxwell’s biggest tip is to shop smart and not take any risks.

“My best advice for people is, this time of the year, if you’re gonna shop, make sure you buy from online shops that you know, trusted. If it’s saying the prices are too high, you can just go to the store and get everything you need by yourself.”

Chris is hoping his expertise as a reformed scammer will help Massachusetts families have a happy holiday.

