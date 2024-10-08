Child care shortages are leaving desperate parents with fewer options.

Some families are especially feeling the pinch after their daycare center closed without warning.

Kris Angelosanto and his wife are one of those families. They found out they were expecting their first child this winter and immediately started looking at daycare options.

“You hear a lot of horror stories that you basically have to start looking as soon as you are aware that you are having a kid,” Angelosanto said.

They searched multiple facilities and constantly ran into long wait lists.

“It’s a bit stressful,” Angelosanto remembered.

Then they found the Blossom N’ Grow Learning Center in Windham, New Hampshire. They liked it so much they agreed to pay an $1,800 deposit months before their baby was even born

After his son was born in July, Angelosanto called the daycare to finalize his start date. He found the phone number was disconnected and his email bounced.

“You’re not sure what is going on, you’re trying to piece together what is happening from strangers online,” Angelosanto said. “They deleted their Instagram, their Facebook, their website.”

The daycare was no longer in business.

In June, the daycare owners sent messages to customers saying the center needed to “close temporarily.” The owners blamed an “emergency plumbing issue.”

7 Investigates found state inspections from the same time show the center wasn’t meeting minimum staffing requirements, wasn’t performing required background checks and wasn’t providing sufficient food for the kids.

Angelosanto and other parents said they can’t reach the owners to get their money back. Many were also left scrambling to find alternative care after the abrupt closure.

7 Investigates reached out to the two owners who confirmed that the daycare is closed but wouldn’t share much else. The building where the center operated out of has belongings left outside and the doors are locked.

For Angelosanto and other parents, it’s not just about the money. It’s hard to find a new daycare.

As options shrink and prices rise, dozens of families across New England have been scrambling to find care for a while.

“The lack of options and the lack of affordability have been the most complaints that we’ve probably seen. Affordability has been huge. Some people are paying almost as much as they pay in housing for childcare. Childcare is very expensive, and is expensive to run as well. It has been an issue for the families that we talk to,” explained Anne Corbin-Fennell, the chief operating officer at ABCD Boston.

Cobin-Fennell’s nonprofit helps connect families to childcare options. She said the growing demand leaves parents in tough spots.

“Whether it’s employers having to be more flexible in allowing families and employees to work from home on some days, not using full-time childcare or full week childcare, they’re having to make those sacrifices, leaning on family members and neighbors to help out with childcare. You have to piece it together to make things work,” Cobin-Fennell said.

For Angelosanto, his family is making it work by having his wife shift to working from home so she can take care of their newborn. They are continuing to look for a daycare but haven’t had luck finding one with availability.

“It’s going to be stressful, no one wants to care for a newborn in addition to doing their corporate job, so it’s going to be hard for her,” Angelosanto said.

If you are looking for a good daycare, you can find tips on how to find one here: https://childcare.gov/consumer-education/choosing-quality-child-care-tip-sheets

