BOSTON, MA – A Hudson family is devastated after their dog died just a few hours after being adopted from a south Texas based animal rescue.

“The kids were ecstatic,” said Phil Barros. “I couldn’t tell you the last time they had this excitement in them to welcome a new puppy.”

Barros’ niece and nephew couldn’t contain their joy when they met Millie, a 9-week-old daschound mix.

“It looked very similar to my prior dog and honestly just fell in love right away,” said Barros.

Although, the first night did not go as planned. Barros noticed Millie wasn’t feeling well.

“She was in this crate and I spent the night right here,” said Barros.

Barros sat in a chair just feet from Millie the entire night. He watched as she struggled to move, refused to eat, and coughed.

“I just kept telling myself if we make it through this night we will bring you to the vet first thing in the morning,” Barros.

By the time Millie reached the vet, it was too late. She died from pneumonia less than 16 hours after being adopted.

“When [my niece and nephew] came home from school, they were heartbroken,” said Barros. “It was overall just a tough situation or just something that didn’t seem real.”

Barros paid $750 for Millie. He bought her from a south Texas based animal group called Rural T.A.N.K Rescue owned by Kayla Denney.

Barros says Denney texted him expressing her sympathy but when he asked for his money back, he says she stopped responding.

“She never replied to my emails. Never replied to my text messages.,” Barros.

Phil is not alone. Mackenzie Peters of Menden purchased a 3-month-old puppy from Rural T.A.N.K Rescue in June of 2023.She learned her dog had a life-threatening heart condition. The vet bills were more than $10,000.

“It’s traumatizing really,” said Peters. “I never ever pictured spending that kind of money on a dog that i didn’t have for a month yet.”

Complaints from Mackenzie and Phil have drawn the attention of the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture.

Three years before Millie arrived MDAR had demanded the Rural T.A.N.K Rescue stop selling and fostering dogs in Massachusetts because it didn’t have a state license. Plus, they found the rescue was transporting dogs to the state without proper medical screening.

“There’s a 48-hour required isolation at an approved facility before the animal can be rechecked and then put up for adoption,” said MSPCA Angel Vice President of Animal Protection Mike Keiley.

Documents show the latest investigation found the rescue went against their order and illegally brought at least four other dogs into the state this year.

“People are trying to rescue dogs to save them and they are just putting themselves in a hole financially or being heartbroken,” said Peters.

7 investigates reached out to Denney. She referred us to her attorney who has not returned our calls and emails.

“I realize that I’ll probably never get my refund but if what I’m saying can stop one, maybe 10 people then I think that would be beneficial,” said Barros. “I don’t want to see another dog, another family, have to go through that.”

If you are interested in rescuing an animal, there are plenty in Massachusetts looking for a good home. There are dozens of licensed animal rescues and shelters allowed to do business in the Commonwealth. MDAR keeps track of all of them here. (Approved Shelter and Rescue Organizations | Mass.gov). You can also learn more about the rescue process by going to any MSPCA location.

