Seven men were arrested last week as part of an undercover prostitution sting conducted by the Springfield Police Department, the first such large-scale operation for the department since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Springfield Police Department has spent the last several years targetting “Johns” instead of the women generally involved in prostitution, the department said in the announcement.

“This is a quality of life issue and is not a victimless crime. To those prostituting themselves, unfortunately it is a cry for help and we will continue to steer them towards the appropriate agencies for assistance.” Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

The strategy is coupled with the department’s Hub & Cor program which identifies many of the women and gives them opportunities to get the help they may need through various partner agencies, rather than being placed under arrest.

On Thursday, May 27, police carried out the operation in response to several quality of life complaints.

Arrested were:

Raymond Mercado-Molina, 29, of West Springfield, on a charge of sexual conduct for a fee.

Antonio Howie, 24, of Springfield, on a charge of sexual conduct for a fee.

Timothy Jackson, 26, of Palmer, on a charge of sexual conduct for a fee.

Aaron Gamble, 22, of East Hartford, Connecticut, on a charge of sexual conduct for a fee.

Henry Festa, 59, of Springfield, on a charge of sexual conduct for a fee.

Charlamagne Mata, 49, of Springfield, on charges of sexual conduct for a fee and committing a firearms license violation.

Christopher Cabrera, 28, of Springfield, on a charge of sexual conduct for a fee.

No arraignment information was immediately available.