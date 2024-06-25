MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven juveniles were hurt in a serious crash in Mashpee Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said a car hit a tree near Carlton Drive and Swain Avenue.

Three of the victims are seriously hurt, and four have minor injuries. All of them are under the age of 18.

The crash is under investigation.

