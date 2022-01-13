BOSTON (WHDH) - Seven Massachusetts communities have been ranked among the 100 safest cities in America for 2022, according to a new study.

CCTV Camera World on Thursday released a study on the 100 safest cities in America after analyzing the most recent FBI crime data through 2020.

The security and surveillance systems company says its rankings were determined by measuring crimes per 100,000 residents in more than 7,000 cities across the country.

Wayland was ranked the safest community in the country with just 7.22 crimes per 100,000 residents.

Other Massachusetts communities that appeared on the list were ranked as follows:

28th – Pelham

50th – Groveland

55th – Clinton

59th – Franklin

62nd – Norfolk

84th – Holden

New York is home to 10 of the 25 safest communities in the country, according to the study.

Researchers noted that COVID-19 trauma and political, social, and racial tensions have led to an increase in violence in recent years.

To view CCTV Camera World’s full ranking, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)