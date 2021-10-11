More Massachusetts communities are no longer considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest data from the CDC shows that Middlesex, Norfolk, Barnstable, Dukes, Franklin, and Hampshire counties have a substantial COVID-19 transmission rate with between 50 and 99.99 new cases reported per 100,000 residents from Oct. 2 to 8.

Nantucket County was found to have a moderate transmission rate with between 10 and 49.99 cases reported per 100,000 residents in that same seven-day period.

Essex, Suffolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Worcester, Hampden, and Berkshire counties remain high-risk for transmission with more than 100 new cases reported per 100,000 residents.

All of Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island are currently considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, while most of Vermont is considered high-risk.

The majority of Connecticut is considered substantial for COVID-19 transmission.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)