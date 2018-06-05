7 more state troopers under investigation in overtime pay scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police audit has linked seven more troopers to the department’s former Troop E overtime pay scandal, officials said.

The troopers in question have a low volume of overtime shifts, or partial shifts, that warrant further investigation, according to department spokesman David Procopio.

The announcement comes after Colonel Kerry Gilpin said last week that five additional troopers were being looked at for alleged fraud. Those troopers have since filed for early retirement.

“Department members who retire while under investigation do not receive an honorable discharge and are still subject to review by the state Attorney General’s office,” Procopio said in an email.

In March, Gilpin said nearly 30 active and retired personnel were under investigation for discrepancies between hours worked and pay received in 2016.

About 40 troopers who were once responsible for patrolling the Massachusetts Turnpike and the Metropolitan Tunnel System now face possible discipline.

Maura Healy is overseeing a separate investigation to determine if criminal charges are warranted.

