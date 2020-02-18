7 New England breweries earn spot on list of top 100 in world

BOSTON (WHDH) - Seven of the top 100 breweries in the world call New England home, according to a new ranking.

RateBeer recently released its list of the top 100 brewers in the world for 2019, which was headlined by Hill Farmstead Brewery in Greensboro, Vermont.

“Performance for the year 2019 was highly weighted while 4 years of our catalog was also considered in our ranking,” RateBeer wrote on its website. “The winners here represent a small portion of the top 1% of brewers worldwide.”

The New England breweries that cracked the list were ranked as follows:

1. Hill Farmstead Brewery – Greensboro, Vermont

3. Trillium Brewing Company – Boston, Massachusetts

4. Tree House Brewing Company – Charlton, Massachusetts

26. Maine Beer Company – Freeport, Maine

29. Jack’s Abby Brewing – Framingham, Massachusetts

34. Allagash Brewing Company – Portland, Maine

88. Lawson’s Finest Liquids – Waitsfield, Vermont

Side Project Brewing of Missouri earned a second-place ranking, while Florida’s Cigar City Brewing rounded out the top 5.

