7 New England restaurants ranked among top places to eat in America in 2021

(WHDH) — Seven New England restaurants have been ranked among the top places to eat in America in 2021.

Yelp on Thursday revealed its “Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021” list, which includes eateries from across the country that highlight a wide array of dining experiences.

“This year’s list is the culmination of thousands of suggestions we received from the Yelp community, a list of favorite restaurants where we can’t wait to enjoy a meal with loved ones again,” Yelp wrote on its website.

Yelp says its data science team analyzed the submissions from the community to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions.

Kelley’s Farm Kitchen, a women-owned vegan restaurant in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, was ranked the top spot to eat this year.

Restaurants from Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, and New Hampshire also landed on the list. They ranked as follows:

22. Los Andes Restaurant – Providence, RI

33. Tacos El Azteca – Norwalk, CT

60. Grassroots Ice Cream – Granby, CT

61. September in Bangkok – New Haven, CT

71. Henry VII Carvery – Kittery, ME

95. Bennett’s Sandwich Shop – Portsmouth, NH

97. Bacco Vino & Contorni – Providence, RI

To view the full list of restaurants, click here.

