BOSTON (WHDH) - 7News/Emerson College pollster Spencer Kimball gave his analysis of President Joe Biden’s and former President Donald Trump’s presidential debate performances Thursday night.

Kimball said viewers really only needed to see the first five minutes of the debate to see what the tone was like for the rest of the debate.

“I think those first couple of minutes, especially when President Biden walked across the stage, it raised an eyebrow for me when he started speaking, and now we’re getting reports that he’s got a cold or a little sick going into tonight’s debate,” Kimball said.

“And then obviously during the debate, we were going to be watching how Trump’s temperament was. If we remember back in 2016 and 2020, he was pretty aggressive on the debate stage, sometimes walking around that stage — tonight he stayed by his podium and presented a little bit differently than what we’ve seen in the past,” Kimball continued.

The second presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle is slated to take place Sept. 10. When asked about his predictions for that debate, Kimball said that a lot could happen in the 10 weeks before.

“That’s a long 10 weeks away, and we’re going to get some fallout from this debate, obviously we’ll wait to see what the pundits and everybody are talking about, but we’re going to see by the next debate, these will actually be the nominees,” Kimball said.

Remember, both candidates are going to go to their conventions in July and August and become the nominees, so there’ll be a little talk maybe about who should be the nominee, but I think the Sept. 10 debate still gives both candidates a chance to win this election,” Kimball continued.

