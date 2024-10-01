CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven passengers were taken to the hospital after an MBTA Green Line train derailed near the Lechmere station Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

At 5 p.m., the MBTA announced in an X post that shuttle buses were replacing train service between North Station and Medford/Tufts due to the incident.

Several people were evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to an X post from the Cambridge Fire Department. Seven people were taken to local hospitals, the department said.

Fire crews disabled catenary power to the train, according to the department.

Shuttle buses were expected to replace train service in the area throughout the end of the day. Alternatively, passengers can use the Route 87 bus while trains are halted, the MBTA said.

The derailment remains under investigation by the MBTA.

“The MBTA sincerely apologizes to riders for the frustration and distress this incident has caused. We are committed to thoroughly investigating this matter to ensure this does not happen again,” the statement said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)