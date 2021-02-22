7 people, 2 cats displaced after fire tears through Dorchester triple-decker

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people and two cats were displaced after their home caught fire in Dorchester Monday.

Firefighters responding to a two-alarm fire at a Magnolia Street home found smoke showing from the first-floor apartment, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The fire spread up into the second floor and caused about $200,000 worth of damage.

There was no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.