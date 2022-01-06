FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A state hazardous materials team responded to reports of a fentanyl exposure at Falmouth Hospital Thursday night.

Crews in full protective gear worked to decontaminate part of the hospital’s emergency department and two ambulances after the powerful drug was released when a patient was brought in for help.

“It was on his person, may have been in a bag, and when they were removing some of his clothing it got released,” said Fire Chief Tim Smith.

Seven people were affected by the drug and started feeling lightheaded– two police officers, two security officers, two hospital staff members, and a paramedic.

“We believe it was more inhalation, even though everyone has masks on and gloves, it was potent enough to affect them when they were breathing it in,” Smith said.

Three of those people had to be administered Narcan.

The state hazardous materials team was called in, ambulance traffic was diverted from the hospital, and that section of the emergency department was isolated from other patients.

Smith said the patient was originally brought in to the hospital from Bourne, was treated and released, then found around the corner from the hospital slumped over on a bench.

He was brought back into the hospital by Falmouth for a suspected overdose, and that’s when the fentanyl exposure happened.

“It’s what everybody gears up for,” said Smith. “We deal with emergencies all day long, this is just one of them.”

The hospital fully reopened by 7 p.m.

