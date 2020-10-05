7 people arrested after Boston police seize ‘significant amount’ of drugs

BOSTON (WHDH) - Seven people were arrested in recent days after a weekslong investigation in Boston ended with the seizure of a “significant amount” of drugs, police said.

Officers investigating the sale of drugs in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard assisted with a slew of purchases over the course of six weeks as they focused on obtaining warrants for known drug dealers, according to the Boston Police Department.

Many of the suspects were said to be found possesion of crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Police announced the following arrests and charges in connection with the investigation:

Bryan Owens, 35, of Boston, is charged with distribution of Class B drugs, trafficking Class A drugs, and trafficking Class B drugs.

Brian Ortiz, 20, of Boston, is charged with distribution of Class B drugs.

Odanis Brea, 21, of Boston, is charged with distribution of Class B drugs and trafficking Class B drugs.

Jared Disculla, 23, of Boston, is charged with possession with intent to distribute Class A drugs, possession with intent to distribute Class D drugs, and possession with intent to distribute Class E drugs.

Luando DaCosta, 40, of Boston is charged with possession of Class A drugs and possession of Class B drugs.

Domingos Cabral, 31, of New Bedford is charged with distribution of Class B drugs.

Lester Ruff, 51, of Boston, is charged with distribution of Class B drugs.

Police said arrest warrants were also obtained for more than 10 other people.

More than 25 people who received treatment services will be summoned to local district courts for drug possession.

