PHILLIPSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a serious crash in Phillipston Monday morning around 9:53 a.m.

The crash happened on Route 2 westbound at exit 79.

State police say a tractor trailer and several other cars were involved, including a logging truck. One of those cars went up in flames.

Police tell 7NEWS one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Six other people were seriously injured.

Part of the road was closed but has since reopened.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

