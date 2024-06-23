BOSTON (WHDH) - Seven people were injured and three were taken to the hospital after a third-floor porch collapsed in Roxbury late Saturday night, sending them falling about 12 feet to the ground, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported porch collapse at 527 Dudley St. found the injured people and debris on the street, according to Deputy Fire Chief Scott Malone. It appears a 4×10 section of the porch gave way.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

Deputy Chief Scott Malone briefs the media on the Tech Rescue porch collapse at 527 Dudley st. Rox. A 4×10 foot section of the 3rd floor porch collapsed approx 12 feet onto the 2nd floor. 7 occupants were injured 3 were transported by @BOSTON_EMS . pic.twitter.com/F005BGIPJ0 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 23, 2024

