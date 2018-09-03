BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHDH) — A shooting in downtown Birmingham, Alabama left seven young people injured Sunday night.

Officers responding to a teen party at a concert and theater venue found six people between the ages of 15 and 20 were shot, police said.

Paramedics transported them to the hospital, where one of the victims suffers from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

A seventh person was also injured but no other details on their condition was immediately available.

Police detained a couple of people for questioning.

