DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people were shot in Dorchester Saturday morning in the area of the Caribbean Festival, officials said.

Police are currently on scene in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue. The shooting happened around 7:44 a.m., and all victims have non-life threatening injuries.

Boston police said arrests have been made, and firearms were confiscated at the scene.

The Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston is hosting a parade Saturday morning in the area, starting in Roxbury later today and heading down Blue Hill Ave ending at Franklin Park. J’ouvert Bands also began at 5:30 a.m. Saturday on Talbot Avenue.

Further information was not immediately available.

